Switzerland won on penalties 5-4 against France in the Euro 2020 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament. This is the first time in 67 years that Switzerland has won in the knockout round of any major tournament. Thus Roger Federer took to social media and posted a story hailing the team for their win. In the picture, we see the players from Switzerland celebrating their win, "Mega fight guys. so much heart Quarter-finals bound," read the caption of the snap shared by Federer. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Out on Penalty During France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Karim Benzema scored a brace and Paul Pogba also chipped in with a goal for France. Haris Seferovic was the one who scored a brace and Mario Gavranoic's last-minute goal put the team on 3-3. The match then proceeded to penalties wherein Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty which actually resulted in France getting knocked out of the Euro 2020. Now let's have a look at the picture posted by Federer:

Picture:

Roger Federer praises team Switzerland

Another one:

Roger Federer praises team Switzerland

After missing out on a penalty Kylian Mbappe posted a tweet on social media and apologised to the fans and said that he wanted to help the team but he couldn't. also Roger Federer is currently featuring in the Wimbledon 2021 and will play against the Mannarino which will be played today at 7.30 pm IST. Do stay tuned for more deets about this match.

