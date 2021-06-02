Seed seven Serena Williams will take on Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on June 02, 2021 (Wednesday). This will only be the first meeting between the two and they will be aiming to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021: Coco Gauff, Serena Williams & Billie Jean King Support.

Serena Williams began her 2021 Roland Garros campaign with a 7-6(6), 6-2 win against Irina-Camelia Begu and despite the scoreline, the game was much closer in the first set before the American pulled away in the second. Meanwhile, Mihaela Buzarnescu overcame Arantxa Rus 7-5, 7-5 in the first round and will be hopeful of causing an upset but knows that the odds will be stacked against her.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu Women's Singles Match?

Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Serena Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu Women’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

