The Undertaker Returns at WWE Super ShowDown 2020; Deadman Pins AJ Styles to Win Tuwaiq Trophy (View Pics)

WWE Super ShowDown is taking place at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Good news for fans is that The Undertaker has made his return at Super ShowDown 2020. The event has already kicked off with lots of extravagant action and the on-going event has a lot to offer to fans. Deadman has pinned AJ Styles to win Tuwaiq Trophy. The Undertaker with his arrival has just confirmed his presence for WrestleMania 36. WWE Super ShowDown February 27, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: The Fiend vs Goldberg, Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet & Other Matches to Watch Out For.

There was news around the corner of The Undertaker soon developing feud with AJ Styles so that they both can be booked in a match for WrestleMania 36. Now with Deadman surprise return to Super ShowDown and pinning AJ Styles to win Tuwaiq Trophy, we will see rivalry angle developing between these two wrestlers in coming days. AJ Styles almost had Tuwaiq Trophy in his hand after making R-Truth tap out. Prior to that R-Truth defeated Andrade, Bobby Lashley and Erick Rowan. The Tuwaiq Trophy victory was decided by a gauntlet match which involved six wrestlers. AJ Styles was waiting for the sixth and final opponent Rey Mysterio, however, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Mysterio at backstage. The Phenomenal One was about to declared as winner by the referree as Mysterio wasn't able to make it to the ring. However, all of a sudden The Undertaker appeared, took out The O.C. and chokeslam AJ Styles to pin him and thereby win Tuwaiq Trophy. The Undertaker to Face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, Deadman to Fight Against The Phenomenal One for the First Time in WWE.

In the kickoff match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Viking Raiders in a Tag-Team match. Also, John Morrison and The Miz became the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion as they defeated Kofi Kingston and Big E. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy successfully defended their Raw Tag Team titles against The Street Profits. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE Super ShowDown 2020.