Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy would be seen in action on Saturday, July 31 when they compete in the Men's Skiff 49er Races 10, 11 & 12 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The game has a tentative start time of 08:35 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV with the telecast available on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. Check Live Score here.

