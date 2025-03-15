It was a memorable night in Barcelona, not just for the WWE having its first-ever SmackDown in the Spanish city but also for the Street Profits, who became the new WWE Tag Team champions, beating Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to win the crown. This show in Barcelona was part of WWE's European tour and certainly had a lot of excitement and thrill. One of the major highlights of WWE SmackDown this week, among others, was also the European fans that gave thunderous receptions to the wrestlers, singing along their theme songs and thoroughly enjoying the show. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 just got more intense and the WWE SmackDown episode, aired from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, has paved the way for some matches to be added to the card for the 'show of shows' at Las Vegas. Among other developments, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who was scheduled to appear on Miz TV, called out John Cena once again after being brutally assaulted by the 16-time champion at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE's European Tour is slated to head to Brussels, Belgium with the city hosting WWE Raw on March 17. Among other things, the episode is going to be an absolute must-watch with John Cena and Cody Rhodes appearing under the same roof. Lamine Yamal Attends WWE SmackDown 2025 in Barcelona, Spain Football Sensation Meets Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Others (See Pics and Videos).

Street Profits Beat Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano (DIY) to Win WWE Tag Team Titles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

The Street Profits captured WWE Tag Team gold for the first time in four years after getting the better of DIY in a highly entertaining match on WWE SmackDown. The match had everything-drama, thrill and some superb moves from both the tag teams. The crowd cheer big time for the Street Profits and got what they wanted with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford capturing the gold, one that eluded them for quite some time. Street Profits were able to take advantage of Johnny Gargano accidentally kicking Tommaso Ciampa and Montez Ford subsequently hit the Frog Splash to claim the win. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

Randy Orton Beats Carmelo Hayes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Randy Orton returned to in-ring competition after making his comeback at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 by attacking Kevin Owens. The Barcelona crowd showed their admiration and love for the 'Viper' by singing along his theme music and the former multi-time champion did not disappoint them either. The youngster put up a good show against Randy Orton, stunning him for a brief while before the 'Apex Predator' pulled off an RKO out of nowhere to seal the win. After the match, Kevin Owens interrupted before Randy Orton bested him and the 'Prize Fighter' ended up escaping.

Cody Rhodes Attacks Miz, Calls Out John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, slated to appear on MizTV, hit the 'Cross Rhodes' on Miz before calling out John Cena once again. Cody Rhodes said that he wouldn't talk to anyone apart from the 16-time champion and hoped to see him in Brussels on WWE Monday Night Raw. This would be the first time that John Cena would be making an appearance post his 'heel' turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

Damian Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Damian Priest faced former US champion Shinsuke Nakamura after the two had a confrontation backstage. With Damian Priest having an upper hand, Drew McIntyre intervened, causing a disqualification and he along with Shinsuke Nakamura then attacked Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre has had some issues with Damian Priest dating back to last year's WrestleMania and WWE might have these two battle it out this year as well.

Gunther Taunts Barcelona Crowd, Battles Axiom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taunted the Barcelona crowd, saying that he would rather be in Madrid and even chanted 'Hala Madrid', with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort and Alejandro Balde in attendance. One half of WWE NXT Tag Team champion Axiom, who hails from Spain, was introduced by Gunther and the Spanish star put on a great show before being overpowered by the 'Ring General', who went on to lock him with the Sleeper Hold.

Charlotte Flair Beats B-Fab, Brawl With Tiffany Stratton Ensues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

Charlotte Flair too made her return to singles competition against B-Fab and even after the latter had tapped out, the multi-time women's champion did not let go which led to Tiffany Stratton rushing out to make the save. The two got into a heated brawl with security officials intervening.

LA Knight (US Champion), Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso vs The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa) And Other Matches/Events

LA Knight, Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso beat the Bloodline in a three-man tag team match to start the show but the brawl between the two teams continued after the contest got over. Also, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns will be appearing on WWE SmackDown next week in Bologna, Italy on March 24. Roman Reigns made a return on Raw earlier this week and took out both Seth Rollins and CM Punk and this might just lead to a triple threat at WWE WrestleMania 41. Jade Cargill also addressed her attack on Naomi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).