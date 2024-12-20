The week after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, several questions will be answered on Friday Night SmackDown on December 20, which airs live from XL Center at Hartford from the city WWE office in Connecticut. A lot of high-profile wrestlers will make an appearance on the blue brand show, including Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, and Braun Strowman to name a few. New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled by WWE CCO Triple H (Watch Video).

Solo Sikoa, Bloodline 2.0 vs LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews

A feud, which started last week, will see its end tonight in a six-man tag match, where Bloodline 2.0 will look to make a statement, particularly Solo Sikoa, who will also respond to Roman Reigns' challenge. LA Knight will be eager to get his hands on Jacob Fatu and seek redemption.

Given his latest actions, Drew Intyre could also appear and pair up with Bloodline 2.0.

Kevin Owens Addresses Attack on Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens' brutal attack on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes left all in shock, with witnessed COO Triple H also interfere. Owens is most likely to explain his actions or not, but one can expect tempers to flare when the prizefighter hits the ring. Kevin Owens Tapes up His Photo Over Code Rhodes' WWE Champion Poster at WWE Head Quarters During Raw on Netflix Kickoff, Says 'Make Sure We Cover This Stupid Face' (Watch Video).

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

In the main event of the show, Bianca Belair will team up with Naomi and put the WWE Women's Tag titles on the line against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Expect the context to be a wild one, with interferences and underhand tactics being ployed by wrestlers to win.

In other matches, Braun Strowman will meet Carmelo Hayes, who will want to seek revenge over the monster amongst men who defeated the high-flyer last week in merely 90 seconds. Also, Alex Shelley will be up against Johnny Gargano, who used an illegal move to help his team win Men's Tag Team Gold last week with Tomasso Ciampa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).