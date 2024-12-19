The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens is on an intense stage. Kevin Owens viciously attacked the WWE undisputed champion after their singles match at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Owens severely injured Cody Rhodes after hitting him with a banned move known as Piledriver. Triple H was also upset about this move by Kevin Owens and the WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) confronted Owens after Saturday Night's Main Event went off-air. Kevin Owens have now taken a step further after he taped his photo over Code Rhodes' WWE Champion poster at the WWE Head Quarters during the Raw on Netflix Kickoff. Kevin Owens also mentioned that, "Make sure we cover this stupid face". Cody Rhodes Injury Update: WWE Undisputed Champion Diagnosed with Axial Compression of The Cervical Spine After Kevin Owens' Cowardly Attack During Saturday Night's Main Event 2024.

Kevin Owens Taping up His Photo Over Cody Rhodes' Poster

This man has completely lost it... 🤦😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/C0UHmtUtSi— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2024

