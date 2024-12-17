WWE RAW is all set to be aired on Netflix from January 2025. WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H unveiled the new logo for WWE RAW on Netflix. WWE RAW has always been the red show and here the colour scheme continues for WWE RAW on Netflix. In the revelation video, Triple H can be heard saying, "A logo is an identity. Tells you everything you need to know without saying anything at all. It's real, rebellious, RAW." And with that, WWE RAW will be welcomed on Netflix. Cody Rhodes Injury Update: WWE Undisputed Champion Diagnosed with Axial Compression of The Cervical Spine After Kevin Owens' Cowardly Attack During Saturday Night's Main Event 2024.

New WWE RAW Logo for Netflix Unveiled

New era. New logo. WWE RAW is coming to Netflix LIVE starting January 6! pic.twitter.com/HwMM9spJGi — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2024

