The road to WWE Survivor Series: War Games kicked off on Friday Night SmackDown on November 15, with several star wrestlers making their presence felt at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. WWE title holders like Nia Jax, Motor City Machine Guns, and Cody Rhodes were in action in their respective matches and backstage events. Randy Orton Injury Update: ‘Viper’ Diagnosed with Cervical Cord Neurapraxia, No Return Date Confirmed By WWE.

WWE Women's United States Championship Contenders Match

Bayley, Candice LeRae, and B-Fab were in the first-round match for the Women's US Championship contenders match, which was a high-stakes clash, where all participants showcased their high-flying skills on the mat. After several false counts, Bayley managed to roll B-Fab for a clean win.

WWE United States Championship Match

LA Knight went up against Humberto Carrillo in the WWE United States Championship, where the champion got attacked even before the bell rang. However, Knight recovered and smashed Carrillo on the announcer's table, to get momentum back in his favour. Knight eventually managed to beat Carrillo after connecting the BFT but had himself sneak-attacked by a returning Shinsuke Nakamura. John Cena to Compete in WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Confirms His Last Appearance in the Event (See Video).

The Bloodline Chronicles

Following Solo Sikoa's call for acknowledgment, The OG Bloodline-led by Roman Reigns makes their way to the ring and gets attacked by Fatu while Solo takes down Sami Zayn. With Roman all alone, Bronson Reed joins Solo and Fatu, and takes out the former undisputed champion, as the new Bloodline fraction makes a strong statement.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

Motor City Machine Guns in their first title defence took on The Street Profits, with the latter coming into the contest with a spotless record. MCMG got overwhelmed during most of the match, however, interference from Tommaso Ciampa, caused a disqualification win for Street Profits, meaning MCMG remained as tag champs.

WWE Women's Championship Match

Action started swiftly with both Nia Jax and Naomi exchanging blows from the get-go. Jax gained an advantage over Naomi with her technical superiority on the mat. During the match, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacked women's tag team champions backstage, which provided Tiffany Stratton a chance to hit Naomi. Bayley takes out Stratton, leaving Jax and Naomi in the ring. Jax picked the victory after hitting his signature move and concluded SmackDown as WWE Women's Champion.

