Privacy-focused online browser DuckDuckGo has announced a new feature that will block one of the most common pop-ups web users are likely to see -- "Sign in with Google".

The company cites that sites like Reddit often present this Google pop-up, usually upon first loading the web pages, reports TechRadar.

It claims that users will be "saved from these disruptive and misleading pop-ups" with its updated mobile apps or Firefox, Chrome, Brave, and Edge extensions in order to provide a "cleaner experience and more privacy".

It's more than just the removal of annoying pop-ups, though, according to DuckDuckGo.

Moreover, the company explained, allowing Google to link your account to browsing history is "another way for Google to track users without them realising", according to the report.

The update is now available on DuckDuckGo for Android, iOS, and Mac, as well as on Firefox, Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge extensions.