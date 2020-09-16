Cupertino (California), Sep 16: Apple has introduced the eighth-generation iPad, featuring the powerful A12 Bionic chip, at an affordable starting price of Rs 29,900 for Wi-Fi model and Rs 41900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The eighth-generation iPad with the A12 Bionic chip aims to deliver a huge leap in performance, with 40 per cent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability. Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 & tvOS 14 Officially Announced; Check Features & Compatible Devices.

"With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones," Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the first time on iPad, A12 Bionic introduces the Neural Engine for next-level machine learning capabilities, including people occlusion and motion tracking in augmented reality (AR) apps, enhanced photo editing, Siri performance, and more. In combination with A12 Bionic, the iPad also supports Apple Pencil, LTE connectivity as well as Touch ID support.

The new iPad comes in silver, space grey, as well as gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. iPadOS 14 is available for all supported iPad models including the new eighth-generation iPad. In addition, Apple Pencil (1st generation), will be available for purchase separately compatible with iPad (8th generation) for Rs 8,500 and Smart Keyboard for iPad will cost Rs 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

