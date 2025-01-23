New Delhi, January 23: Infinix is about to launch its new smartphone, the Infinix Smart 9 HD, in India. The Smart 9 HD will be the successor to the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which was launched in December 2023. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone from the Infinix Smart series is expected to be launched on January 28, 2025.

Infinix has hinted at the upcoming release of its most durable smartphone yet, the Smart 9 HD. The smartphone has undergone rigorous testing and is said to be being dropped 2,50,000 times to ensure its durability. The Infinix Smart 9 HD will be offered in three attractive colour choices. It will include Mint Green, Coral Gold, and Metallic Black. As per reports, the launch of the Infinix Smart 9 HD is scheduled for January 28 at 12 PM in India. Infinix Smart 9 HD price may be around INR 10,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Launched in India With Galaxy AI Features at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix Smart 9 HD specifications have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to include upgraded features to remain competitive in the budget smartphone market. The smartphone will likely come with a 6.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It may also offer a peak brightness of 500nits and a 90Hz refresh rate. Blinkit Now Delivers Smartphones and Feature Phones in 10 Minutes in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The Smart 9 HD is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Infinix Smart 9 HD is anticipated to come with dual speakers with support for DTS Audio to enhance the audio experience for its users. Infinix Smart 9 HD is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone may come with a 10W charging support.

