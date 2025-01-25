Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the opening of a new store in Miami, Florida, in the United States. He invited customers to visit the new company store, Apple Miami Worldcenter. Tim Cook shared images of the new Apple store in Miami with people experiencing the company products. Apple enthusiasts, users, and netizens reacted to the post and congratulated Apple CEO Tim Cook on the opening of the new store. OpenAI Rolls Out Canvas for OpenAI o1 Model and Ability To Render HTML and React for Pro, Plus and Team Members, Know Rollout Timing for Edu and Enterprise Users.

Apple New Store, Apple Miami Worldcenter' Opened in Florida

We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Miami—Apple Miami Worldcenter—and to welcome customers into this beautiful space! pic.twitter.com/S4xoBQElVf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)