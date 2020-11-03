New Delhi, Nov 2: Apple on Monday announced to organise its third event of 2020, with teasing ‘One More Thing that will arrive on November 10.

The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes. This event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup. Apple Watch’s ECG Monitoring App Now Available in South Korea: Report.

At the WWDC20 developer conference in June, Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops. The company announced it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies.

Apple said the first Silicon Mac would be released later this year, and this is what is expected to be unveiled on November 10. In September, Apple launched Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad Air. Last month, the company finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series with four 5G devices and the HomePod mini. The November 10 event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and likely on YouTube.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).