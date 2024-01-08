New Delhi, January 8: ASUS ROG Phone 8 is set to be launched on January 8, 2024, during its official CES 2024 ROG Live Event - Transcendence. ASUS has set the launch event in Las Vegas at 3PM and London at 11PM. The ROG Live Event is set for Taipei on January 9 at 7AM. In India, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 launch event will be live-streamed on January 9 at 4:30AM. ASUS is expected to unveil its new lineup Republic of Gamers (ROG) branded devices during the event.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 is a gaming smartphone and will replace the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series as a successor. The ASUS ROG smartphones offer unique looks for gamers, attractive accessories and top-notch performance. However, the devices feature decent cameras that take nice-looking photographs. This time, ASUS is expected to offer better camera performance along with all the gaming features and performance. ASUS ROG Phone 8 With ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC’ To Launch on January 8: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Live Launch Event Link:

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Specifications and Features (Expected):

In terms of performance, ASUS ROG Phones have always delivered the best, and this time, the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series will be launched along with the latest AI chipset 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC'. The third-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset has been featured in many flagship devices like iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14 series, Realme GT 5 Pro, and Redmi K70 Pro, and is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series to be unveiled on January 17, 2024.

Besides the processor, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 is also expected to have more storage and RAM. The device may launch with 12GB, 16GB or up to 24GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB or up to 1TB built-in storage option. ASUS's ROG Phone 8 will likely offer a 6.78-inch HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a refresh rate as high as 165Hz. The device is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel camera with an IMX890 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies. The device may offer a 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging support. iPhone 16 Pro Update: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone To Feature ‘A18 Pro Chip’, ‘Brighter OLED Display’ and More, Says Report.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 will be revealed on January 9, 2024, with all the features and specifications, during its live streaming link. The ROG Phone 8 series may have a price range slightly higher than previous models like ASUS ROG 7 and ASUS ROG 7 Ultimate, which are priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively.

