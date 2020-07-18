A new android malware named BlackRock can steal data such as password and credit card details from 337 apps, including Gmail, Amazon, Netflix, Uber, and more. The BlackRock, which has capabilities to steal data, functions just like any other Android malware but can target more apps than most of its predecessors. It was first reported by mobile security firm ThreatFabric in May.

It can steal both login credentials (username and passwords). According to reports, The BlackRock can also prompt mobile users to enter payment card details if they are using apps that support financial transactions. As per ThreatFabric, data collection takes place via a technique called "overlays." This technology detects when a user tries to interact with a legitimate app and then shows a fake window on top that collects the victim's login and card details. Twitter Accounts Hacked: CEO Jack Dorsey Says 'We All Feel Terrible This Happened' After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam.

The malware is directed towards phishing financial and social media/communications apps. The malware can also perform other intrusive operations, like - Intercept SMS messages, Perform SMS floods, Spam contacts with predefined SMS

Start specific apps, Log key taps (keylogger functionality), how custom push notifications and Sabotage mobile antivirus apps. According to reports, BlackRock is currently disguised as fake Google update packages offered on third-party sites. Official play store does not support the trojans.

