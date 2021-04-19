iGaming – or internet gambling – has seen a rapid evolution in recent years thanks to a combination of progress in technology and legalization. The iGaming industry has now progressed to include a diverse range of casino games (roulette, slot machines, poker, sports betting, bingo etc.) With innovation at new heights, iGaming companies worldwide have been fundamentally changing the dynamics of how they operate. One of the companies leading this new wave is Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF).

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group has established itself as one of the most exciting iGaming companies this year, offering a turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile gaming via its digital platform. This plug and play business model has allowed Bragg the unique ability to scale faster than the competition.

In just two years, Bragg has recorded an exponential increase in its customer base, which saw growth of 300%, while also recording full-year revenue growth of 74.6% year over year. While expansion can often come at the cost of outgrowing some clients, this has clearly not been the case for Bragg which hasn’t lost a customer in over five years.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress in 2020 and are very pleased with the substantial revenue and EBITDA growth that we’ve delivered,” said Adam Arviv, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bragg. “We continue to expand globally, enhancing our content portfolio and technology offering, and securing new customers across key geographies.”

One of the key drivers of Bragg’s performance has been its technology and partnerships. Bragg expanded into new markets this year, with its sights set on conquering the US, Canada, and Latin America. Recently, they announced additional expansions into Croatia, Germany, and a partnership Grand Casino Luzern, the largest Swiss casino operator.

“Switzerland is a very exciting young market and we are pleased to take our content live with Grand Casino Luzern,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “This marks the beginning of our venture in Switzerland, and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the leading operator in the market. We look forward to further establishing our presence in the country and providing players with our premium content”

Bragg Gaming's growth strategy focuses on acquisitions, partnerships, and organic growth. This led them to acquire Oryx in 2018, which proved to be a masterstroke in helping them lay a solid foundation across the globe. With clients including Jackpot JoyPlc and GVC Holdings, Bragg Gaming and Oryx have solidified their presence in the global iGaming industry.