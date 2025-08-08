Israel’s security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to occupy Gaza City, marking the first phase of a broader military offensive. The decision, made after over 10 hours of deliberation, could lead to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) occupying the entire Gaza Strip. Netanyahu confirmed the new offensive in a Fox News interview, stating, “We intend to control all of Gaza… to establish a security perimeter and later hand it over to Arab forces for governance.” Eviction orders are expected for around 1 million Palestinians in Gaza City and nearby areas. US officials said President Donald Trump has decided not to intervene, allowing Israel to proceed with its plans independently. The move signals a major escalation in the conflict. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

Israel Approves Gaza City Occupation Plan

