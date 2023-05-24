New Delhi, May 24: Recently, Canon launched the PowerShot V10 in the Indian market. Now, the company has announced a new compact mirrorless camera called Canon EOS R100. It has also announced the first-ever pancake lens for the RF Mount.

The Canon EOS R100 comes with an APS-C size CMOS sensor. The lightweight camera only weighs 356g. It comes with a high-definition electronic viewfinder, Image stabilization (Movie Digital IS), and Eye/ Face Detection AF. Canon India has launched a new compact mirrorless camera in India. It has also announced a pancake lens for the RF Mount..

The Canon Camera Connect app allows you to share your photos on social media via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The new camera can record 4K videos and slow-motion videos with a high frame rate recording. The Hybrid Auto mode turns photos into a digest movie, and 4K Timelapse Video mode for high-resolution time-lapse videos. Additional features include Creative Assist mode, Creative filters, Scene modes, and Scene Intelligent Auto.

It is compatible with a wide range of RF and RF-S lenses, offering versatility and the ability to transform your perspective. It can also be used with over 80 EF lenses using the EF-EOS R Mount Adapter.

On the other hand, the new RF28mm f/2.8 STM weighs just around 120g. The ultra-compact lens works with both full-frame and APS-C cameras. It uses three large-diameter plastic-moulded aspherical lenses and comes with a wide f/2.8 aperture. An additional highlight is a 28mm focal length.

Canon EOS R100 Price

The Canon EOS R100 (body-only) is priced at USD 479.99 (approx Rs 39,690). With the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, it costs USD 599.99 (approx Rs 49,610).

With the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses, the camera comes at US$829.99 (approx Rs 68,630). Canon Launches 2 New Mirrorless Cameras – EOS R8 and EOS R50 in India.

The new RF28mm F2.8 STM lens is priced at US$299.99 (approx Rs 24,805). Both the camera and the lens will be available in June this year. The Indian price tag is yet to be announced.

