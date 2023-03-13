Ever since ChatGPT, the OpenAI chatbot, was introduced, it has constantly made it to the headlines. From its usage and features to the possible fears of AI replacing humans, multiple dimensions of this new technology have been explored. And what is technology if it doesn’t keep on evolving? Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun revealed that the GPT-4 language module would be introduced sometime next week. The upgraded chatbot will have conversational AI. What does it mean? Read on to know what to expect from ChatGPT 4. Chat GPT-4 Release Date: Microsoft To Unveil Latest Version of AI Chatbot Next Week With Ability To Create Videos From Simple Text Prompts.

ChatGPT 4 will be the next and upgraded version of ChatGPT, which will be smarter and have features that are not currently available. OpenAI, the maker, confirmed that the new features would include improved language processing, conversational accuracy, and a built-in facial recognition technology to predict the user’s emotions.

The current version can write poetry and essays and provide answers to queries. ChatGPT 4 will reportedly be made from access to over 100 trillion parameters, so there is massive growth from the current 175 billion. The exact number is dicey, but the number is 100 times larger than the current version. This would change the responsiveness of the platform, which is a major focus of the upgrade. The feature of facial recognition to study and read human emotions is kind of thrilling. Board Examinations 2023: CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT in Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

ChatGPT 4 is also said to have a multimodal model, which means it can handle text, images and videos. So the chatbot will generate images as well as text from the same chat interface. Right now, a user gets replies only in text, but that may change with the new multimodal model.

ChatGPT 4 will also be better at generating computer code in various programming languages used in software development, web development, and data analytics.

ChatGPT 4 Release Date

ChatGPT 4 was said to arrive within the first quarter of this year. At a recent event, “AI in Focus,” Andreas Braun said it would be introduced next week, but the exact dates are not revealed. Some speculate it to be March 14.

