New Delhi, March 18: CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team notice that Apple users in India might have their cybersecurity at risk. The government agency observed critical security vulnerabilities in Apple IOS and iPadOS, thereby making iPhone and iPad users susceptible to hacking. Exploitation of such weaknesses might result in unauthorised access, data loss and even ransomware activities. CERT-In’s warning highlights the significance of updating Apple devices with up-to-date software versions as a way of minimising such risks.

As per a report of Times Now, the Indian Government has warned iPhones and iPads users that their devices are at risk and might be hacked. This alarm was raised after CERT-In identified vulnerabilities that could enable attackers to compromise Apple devices. Users should be careful when using Bluetooth, web browsing or sharing files. Indian IT Service Industry Expected To Improve 2% in Nine Months in Current Fiscal Year but Remain Modest 3% to 5% Revenue Growth in FY25, Says ICRA.

The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In within Apple iOS and iPadOS include issues with Photos, Messages, Bluetooth, MediaRemote, Safari & WebKit, ExtensionKit, libxpc, Share Sheet, Synapse & Notes, ImageIO, kernel & RTKit, Safari Private Browsing & Sandbox, Siri and CoreCrypto. It is important to observe cybersecurity measures such as regular software updates and using strong passwords in order to protect against hacking threats. Startup Mahakumbh: Centre To Soon Have New Policy To Nurture and Empower Deeptech Startup Ecosystem in India, Says Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

CERT-IN Identifies Following Apple iOS and iPadOS Versions at Risk

CERT-In has pinpointed specific software versions that are vulnerable to these security threats. Devices running Apple iOS and iPadOS versions before 16.7.6 and 17.4 are at risk. This includes a wide range of models. These models include the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and later, iPad mini 5th generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation, 2nd generation and later and iPad 6th generation and later. Users with these devices should take immediate action to update their operating systems to the latest available versions to protect themselves from potential threats.

