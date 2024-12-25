Instagram Stories have become a renowned feature allowing users to share photos and videos that last for 24 hours, along with it you have the option to post a story visible to all your followers or restrict the visibility among the followers. Whether you take a sneak peek at the daily events, scenes, or a personal moment, these stories allure many users. However, stories vanish after one day which can be annoying, especially when you want to preserve a memory, share it later, or review it in the future.

For this, archiving Instagram stories is crucial for those who wish to secure their precious moments beyond 24 hours. As the popularity of Instagram stories continues, the need to save them becomes more relevant. Instagram’s built-in options do not provide a saving of the stories but with Hitube you can easily download and archive Instagram Stories permanently before they disappear.

Hitube: Free Instagram Story Downloader and Saver

Saving Instagram stories is important if you want to keep your memories forever. With Hitube, you can easily save and download Instagram Stories permanently, even after they disappear from Instagram.

Hitube downloads Instagram stories in a simple and easy way. Just copy the story link, paste it to Hitube, and download it. This all process only takes a few minutes and here you get the freshly downloaded story.

It has the ability to download original high-quality MP4 format. You can get clear videos and photos without losing the resolution.

With Hitube you can download multiple stories at once. If you’re looking to save serial sequence of the stories from a single user then Hitube is the best option to get batch downloading.

It is accessible across all devices, systems and browsers including Android, iOS, PC, Mac, and Tablet. As Hitube is a web-based tool so, it’s compatible for devices.

Hitube has a feature of anonymous viewing, so you need to worry about your name be displayed on other’s stories viewer list.

You can also use Hitube to download Facebook photos in HD or extract audio from videos on TikTok.

How to Save Instagram Stories with Hitube

Instagram is a popular platform where people share their daily lives through stories. But did you know that these stories disappear after 24 hours? This can be frustrating if you want to keep a special moment or share it later.

Follow these simple three steps process to save other’s Instagram stories:

Step 1: Copy the Story Link: Open Instagram and search for the story you want to save. Tap on the ‘Share’ icon and select ‘Copy Link’. You can also copy the story’s URL from the address bar if you’re using a web browser.

Step 2: Paste the Link: Open Hitube website and paste the copied link on the input box. Then click on the ‘Download’.

Step 3: Save Story: After the first click on ‘Download’ the preview of the Instagram story will be displayed. Once again click the ‘Download’ button present below the preview. The Instagram story will be downloaded with music and it’s automatically saved to your phone’s gallery.

Benefits of Using An Instagram Story Saver

Instagram allows to archive the user’s own stories but does not let them download and save other’s stories. This makes it difficult to back up personal and friend’s stories. So, for this Instagram story saver is required that various benefits:

Limited Built-in Option in Instagram: A common practice to save Instagram stories is taking screenshots but this does not give clear high-quality as well as screenshots only capture a single image at a time. Instagram story-saver downloads images and videos in non-pixelated and HD versions.

Stories Archive is Limited: Instagram allows users to archive their own stories which are only on personal content but archiving other’s stories is not possible. Downloading stories is only the solution for offline access permanently.

Download Stories Before They Expire: Users can’t view stories after 24 hours of posting as it is designed that way. Unless the users manually save stories as their highlights, it will be removed forever. So, downloading stories preserves these events.

Save Stories Offline for Permanent Access: After downloading the Instagram stories you can do whatever you want. Whether you use it for personal entertainment or share it on other platforms you have full control over it. Having Instagram stories backed up gives you freedom of access without an internet connection permanently.

Conclusion

Hitube proves itself as the best tool for archiving Instagram stories, offering users a quick, reliable, and high-quality way to save memorable and favorite events. Download stories even if they contain photos, videos, or videos with audio easily with this tool. With the ability to download original full-quality, unlimited downloading, anonymous viewing, and multiple device compatibility, Hitube provides everything to make a permanent archive of Instagram stories.

Isn’t it amazing that all these are for free, so why not start saving stories today before they disappear with Hitube: Instagram story saver?

