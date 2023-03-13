San Francisco, March 13 : Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a post in which a user mentioned that Twitter CEO is planning to build a city on Mars, and called it a "top secret". OPPO Find N2 Flip India Price Officially Revealed, Find Availability Date and Specs Details Here.

When a user posted, "BREAKING: Elon Musk is planning to build a city on Mars. @elonmusk", Musk replied: "Top secret." Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Camera Module Defect Displeasing Users With Blurry Images.

While one user said, "Take me I hate it here", another commented, "make sure you give it a really good name when you found it". In August last year, Musk had said that he hopes for a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet in 20 years' time.

Last July, the tech billionaire had said he was optimistic that "humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime". "Without a common goal, humanity will fight itself. The Moon brought us together in 1969, Mars can do that in the future," Musk had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).