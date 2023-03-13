New Delhi, March 13 : Samsung launched the much speculated and highly awaited Galaxy S23 flagship series, comprising of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra just last month. The new Samsung Flagship phones are touted for their high-end specs and amazing photography capabilities.

However, the phones are already getting negative attention owing to a supposed defect in the camera modules that the users are complaining about. Read on to know more. OPPO Find N2 Flip: From India Price Announcement Date To Specifications and Features, Know Everything Here.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 phones users across the globe are complaining about a major defect in the camera modules. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus seem to have a faulty primary camera that is causing blurry images, which is not acceptable from flagship smartphones from the tech giant. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With Exynos Processor and Massive Battery; Checkout All Key Details Here.

The Galaxy S23 users are reporting having bow or ring-shaped blurs in the images shot with these phones. The pictures have some portions blurred and out of focus. The complains started with a few users and now are getting pretty widespread. The Galaxy S23 Ultra users are also complaining of shutter lags and other issues with the camera.

As per the reports, most of these affected phone units were manufactured in Vietnam. However, some of the units there were manufactured in India as well as South Korean also have the same camera defect.

Samsung is yet to confirm or comment on this hardware issue. However, as per some tipsters, the South Korean tech giant is already in the process of offering a major camera update to its latest flagship smartphone series, while it may have to replace the camera modules of the current displeased users, if it really turns out to be a hardware defect, which seems to be the case (and not a mere software glitch) in light of the speculated camera module update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).