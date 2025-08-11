PUBG Battlegrounds support team has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 11, 2025, and announced the upcoming maintenance schedule for its PC platform. As per the post, live servers will go under maintenance for approximately 8.5 hours on August 13, starting at 0:00 AM UTC or 9:00 AM KST (around 5:30 AM IST). After the scheduled maintenance of the live servers, all content related to the 37.1 update will be available to players. OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Launched in India, Offers up to 54 Hours of Playback; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds PC Update 37.1 Maintenance Schedule

[PC] Update #37.1 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8.5 hours starting August 13th, 0:00am UTC / 9:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #37.1 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) August 11, 2025

