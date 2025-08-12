New Delhi, August 12: WhatsApp is said to be developing a new option for Android users that will let them to control who can access a group’s invite link. Reports suggest that the Meta-owned messaging app has started testing this feature with beta testers. As per reports, some beta testers can now manage the visibility of the group invite link.

After the rollout of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.23.5 update on the Google Play Store, reports indicate that the platform is introducing a feature that lets users to decide who can view and access a group's invite link. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new option that allows users to control who can access a group's invite link, which is currently available to select beta testers.

Earlier, only group admins could access the invite link and members had to ask them directly if they wanted to invite someone. It often caused delays and added extra work for admins in large community groups. Now, some beta testers can try a new setting that lets admins to decide who can see the group's invite link and QR code. If enabled, the link can be visible to all members. It is said to allow non-admin members to access and share the invite link when this setting is activated by an admin.

Additionally, the invite’s QR code can be made available to all group members based on this setting. It can provide admins with a fast and convenient method to grant group access when necessary. As per reports, admins will have the ability to deactivate the feature anytime by visiting the group settings. If they decide to disable it, WhatsApp will show a notification warning that the group invite link will be automatically reset.

