Mountain View, March 23: Google recently launched its affordable Pixel 9a smartphone, which features the same Tensor G4 chipset as the other devices in the Pixel 9 series. According to a report, the Google Pixel 10 series launching this year will have faster performance compared to the Google Pixel 9 series launched last year. The tech giant is expected to have an edge over its predecessor due to the latest Android operating system.

Last year, the company launched Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, offering significant upgrades compared to the previous Pixel 8 series models. Although the design remained largely the same, the new Pixel 9 series offered better performance and an improved camera to users.

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Date, Know What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 series may continue offering the same lineup as the last series. Around Fall 2025, the tech giant is expected to launch Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, offering flagship performance and a better UI experience, based on the early information provided by an Android Authority report.

The report mentioned that a code related to Google's Pixel 10 was found with a code change titled "Parallel Module Loading: Add performance mode." The report highlighted that a Google engineer said the change was tested on the Pixel 10 smartphone, which resulted in a 30% reduction in the loading time.

According to expectations, the Google Pixel 10 series may launch with Google's latest Tensor G5 processor and likely have the same design as the previous model, especially on the rear side. The device may come with 50MP camera setup on the rear and 50MP selfie camera which may offer more times zoom compared to the last series.

The device may allow recording 4K videos at up to 60 fps using the Tensor G5 processor with HDR support. The company may improve the display quality and offer bigger batteries. There are no more details about the specifications and features available; however, leaks are expected soon.

