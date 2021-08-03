Google, the global tech giant has teased its Pixel 6 Series smartphones. The Pixel 6 Series was in news for the past couple of months and now the company has revealed its first look online. Google Pixel 6 Series will consist of two models - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company shared multiple images of its upcoming smartphones via Google blog. As per the information shared on the blog, Google is set to bring the most innovative AI and machine learning experience to Pixel users. To do so, the company has built its system chip called 'Tensor' to power Pixel 6 Series phones. Upcoming Pixel 6 Smartphone To Be Powered by Google’s Custom-Built Chip ‘Tensor’.

Google Tensor Chip (Photo Credits: Google)

Upfront, the Pixel 6 Series will come with a punch-hole display. At the back, there will be a rectangular-shaped camera module. Both devices are said to come in three colour options.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet: 📱 #Pixel6 📱 #Pixel6 Pro Both are coming later this year. We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇 (1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

The Pixel 6 Pro will come in a light polished frame whereas the Pixel 6 phone will get a matte aluminium finish.

So excited to share our new custom Google Tensor chip, which has been 4 yrs in the making (📎 for scale)! Tensor builds off of our 2 decades of computing experience and it’s our biggest innovation in Pixel to date. Will be on Pixel 6 + Pixel 6 Pro in fall. https://t.co/N95X6gFxLf pic.twitter.com/wHiEJRHJwy — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 2, 2021

The company has confirmed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be launched this fall. Though Google has not revealed full specifications, a report has shared that the Pixel 6 pro device will come equipped with triple rear cameras.

Google Pixel 6 Series (Photo Credits: Google)

One of those cameras will be a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 will skip the telephoto shooter. Both smartphones will run on the Android 12 based 'Material You' interface.

