Google, the tech giant had showcased the Pixel 6 Series last month and revealed that the upcoming Pixel phones will launch this fall. Previous reports had claimed that both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets will be launched on September 13, 2021, just a day before the Apple iPhone 13 Series launch. Now, Jon Prosser, a known tipster disproves this and has reportedly claimed that Google Pixel 6 lineup will debut on October 28, 2021. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Likely To Be Launched on September 13, 2021: Report.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

It is worth noting that the launch date mentioned here is when Google will start shipping its Pixel 6 handsets. It is unclear when the company will host its launch event for the Pixel 6 Series. Prosser has also revealed that both Pixel 6 models will be made available for pre-order from October 19 and the company will start shipping the devices on October 28, 2021.

Google Pixel 6 Series (Photo Credits: Google)

Going by previous reports, Google Pixel 6 phone will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz whereas the Pro variant will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen and will carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup whereas the standard variant will get a dual rear camera setup. Both models will be powered by Google's Tensor processor.

