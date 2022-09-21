Google, the global tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Pixel 7 Series by next month. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Reports have claimed that the Pixel 7 Series will debut on October 6, along with the Pixel Watch. Both devices will be made available for pre-order on the launch day and the sale will commence on October 18. Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website. Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Leaked Online: Report.

According to the Geekbench website, the Pixel 7 Pro scored 3,149 points in the multi-core test and 1,068 points in the single-core test. It will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 OS. Tipster Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 Series will only be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Pixel 7 is said to be offered in lemongrass, obsidian and snow colours, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will come in hazel, obsidian and snow shades. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

