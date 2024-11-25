New York, November 25: Black Friday 2024 is set for November 29, 2024; ahead of it, Amazon has started offering Google's Pixel 9 smartphones at lower prices during the festive deals. In Google Pixel 9 Black Friday deals, customers can buy the flagship smartphone from Google at lower prices. The e-commerce giant has offered these devices at massive price cuts ahead of the highly anticipated shopping festival followed by Thanksgiving 2024.

So, if you are looking for a device for Christmas shopping, then the Google Pixel 9 series could be ideal as they offer enhanced camera performance and other flagship-level features exclusive to these devices. This year, the Google Pixel 9 series was launched, introducing devices like Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. All the devices offer powerful performance in their respective segment. Amazon Plans To Launch Quick Commerce Service ‘Tez’ in India; Check Details.

Black Friday Sale Deal on Amazon offers Google's flagship camera phone with massive USD 100 and up to USD 150 price cuts. The Google Pixel 9 series was hailed by many as an average smartphone offering by the company, but they felt that the price was too high. The Google Pixel 9 with 128GB was sold on Amazon.com at USD 548 from its USD 799 price. This was USD 250 lower than the original price with a 31% discount.

Previously, the Pixel 9 smartphone was available on the e-commerce website at USD 649 from USD 799, a USD 150 reduction. The Pixel 9 with 256GB was available at USD 749, a 17% drop in price. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL price was reduced to USD 934.13 from USD 1,099, with a USD 150 discount on all the colour options.

On the Google website, the company reduced the price of USD 150 from USD 1,099 to USD 949. Google's Black Friday price for the three colours of Pixel 9 Pro was USD 849. Besides, the customers interested in buying the foldable device in the series, i.e. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then it was available at USD 1,499, with a massive price drop of USD 300 from its original price of USD 1,799 for 256GB model. AMD To Launch New Smartphone Chip APU in 2026 Built on TSMC’s 3nm Processor, Likely for Samsung’s Flagship Device: Report.

Beyond this, older devices, especially Google Pixel 8a, witnessed a price drop on Amazon, going from USD 399 to USD 499. This was the 128GB variant, and the 256GB variant was reduced to USD 459 from USD 559 with USD 100 price reduction.

