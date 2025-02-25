New Delhi, February 25: Google Pixel 9a is anticipated to be launched soon with advanced specifications and features. The Pixel 9a is likely to provide enhanced camera capabilities along with a new design. The smartphone is expected to feature a screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3 to enhance its durability and it may include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

As per reports, the Google Pixel 9a launch is expected on March 19, 2025. The sale of the smartphone may start on March 26, 2025. The Pixel 9a is expected to have a rounded corner design. The smartphone is anticipated to have a flat metallic frame, likely made from aluminium and the back panel is expected to be made of plastic. The camera design for the Pixel 9a is anticipated to feature a pill-shaped camera bump and may be placed horizontally with an LED flash. Nothing Phone 3a Unboxing Video With 1X Neo Gamma Shared by Company, Shows Humanoid Robot Unpacking, Holding Smartphones (Watch Video).

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a might come with complimentary access to YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium, along with a three-month subscription to Google One. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to be offered in four colour options, which may include Porcelain White, Obsidian Black, Iris Blue, and Peony Pink.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor. It may come with 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 256G. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.3-inch display. It may offer peak brightness reaching 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of up to 1,800 nits. The Pixel 9a is anticipated to include a 48MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 13MP front camera. The smartphone may feature a punch-hole display for the front camera. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, which may support 23W wired charging capability. Nothing Phone 3a Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch on March 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Price (Expected)

The Pixel 9a price for the 128GB variant will likely be around USD 499 (about INR 43,500). The smartphone with the 256GB variant is expected to be priced at around USD 599 (about INR 52,000).

