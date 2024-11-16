New Delhi, November 16: Google Play Store is the official store for Android devices. The play store offers a vast range of apps, games, ebooks, and other digital content. The Play Store comes pre-installed on every Android device. Users can download apps directly onto their devices through the Play Store.

Google Play offers over 2 million apps and games to billions of users worldwide. Each week, the Play Store publishes its top charts, highlighting the most popular free, paid, and grossing apps. Last week, the top five free apps on Google Play were Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, PhonePe, and Truecaller. This week, the list of top free apps has seen some changes. The current top free apps are JioCinema, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram, and PhonePe. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, PhonePe and Truecaller Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

JioCinema is an OTT platform with over 1 lakh hours of content, including movies, TV shows, music videos, and more. The content is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and Punjabi languages. JioCinema ensures viewers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment content in their preferred language. On the Google Play Store, JioCinema has a 3.5-star rating based on 2 million reviews and boasts over 100 million downloads, which highlights its popularity among users.

Meesho is an online marketplace with a strong presence on the Google Play Store. It boasts a 4.5-star rating from over 4.54 million reviews and over 500 million downloads. The platform offers stylish, high-quality lifestyle products at wholesale prices. Additionally, Meesho provides extra discounts for users who make payments via UPI or digital wallet.

WhatsApp is a messaging platform owned by Meta. It allows users to send messages and make video calls. It has more than 2 billion people around the world, in over 180 countries. The messaging platform is end-to-end encryption, which helps keep conversations private and secure. On the Google Play Store, WhatsApp has a rating of 4.2 stars, based on 199 million reviews, and it has been downloaded more than 5 billion times.

On Instagram, users can send messages, photos, and videos to their friends or to a specific group of people. The app has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, based on 159 million reviews. Instagram also allows users to share stories. Additionally, users can create fun and entertaining videos using a feature called Reels, which lets them make short clips with music and effects. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Crafto, WhatsApp, Instagram, Meesho and Zepto Among the Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

PhonePe is a payment app that makes it easy for you to pay for things using different methods. You can also link your bank account to PhonePe, which allows you to transfer money instantly using BHIM UPI. You can also use BHIM UPI, your credit or debit card, or even a digital wallet to recharge your mobile phone, pay your utility bills, and more. The app has a rating of 4.2 stars with 11.8 million reviews and is downloaded over 500 million times on the Google Play Store,

