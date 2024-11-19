New Delhi, November 19: Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly set to replace GetApps, with PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India. The development may be automatically available for Xiaomi devices in India through an update. The collaboration will likely give PhonePe a chance to reach a large number of users, which might help it become more established in the Indian app store market.

PhonePe launched its Indus Appstore in February 2024. The app store is designed to provide an alternative to global platforms like Google Play. As per reports, Xiaomi is said to replace its mobile app marketplace, GetApps, with PhonePe-owned Indus Appstore in India in January 2025. The GetApps team is expected to offer services for installing apps and to provid support through the Indus AppStore. Meta To Appeal CCI’s Antitrust Order Related to WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy Update.

Xiaomi To Remove GetApps for Indian Users

MAJOR NEWS: Xiaomi is phasing out and removing GetApps for Indian users!🤯 Some users (including me on my Xiaomi 14) have received this notice within the GetApps store on Xiaomi phones. Here are the changes: ✅ Indian users will no longer get GetApps on existing and future… pic.twitter.com/tP6gcMzXhj — Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) November 15, 2024

The update will affect all Xiaomi smartphones that have been bought in India. A post shared by Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) on November 15, 2024, noted that "Some users, including myself on my Xiaomi 14, have seen this notification in the GetApps store on Xiaomi devices." It suggests that the change is already being communicated to some users through the GetApps store.

According to the post, GetApps will be replaced by PhonePe. Users will still be able to explore, download, and update apps through the Indus AppStore. The change will start automatically in January 2025, and users won’t need to take any extra steps to make it happen. Everything will be handled automatically for a seamless experience when using the app store. Google Earth New Home Screen Launched, Helps Users To Organise Their Mapping Projects and Get Overview (Watch Video).

The Indus AppStore has launched a new web marketplace where users can find app listings that include QR codes. This feature allows users to simply scan the codes and download apps directly to their smartphones. Additionally, the app marketplace gives developers the opportunity to list their apps in 12 different Indian languages in addition to English.

