New Delhi, January 19: Google Play Store is a convenient place where you can find apps, games, films, books, and more, serving billions of Android users around the globe. It is a reliable source for all kinds of digital content, with more than 2 million apps and games available. All the apps in the Play Store are linked to your Google Account, which allows you to access them on various devices that use the same account.

The Google Play Store features lists of the most popular free, grossing, and paid apps. Last week, the most downloaded free apps included Zepto, Instagram, Meesho, WhatsApp, and PhonePe. This week, the leading free apps are Instagram, WhatsApp, Zepto, Meesho, and PhonePe. These rankings show which apps are currently trending and being used the most by people.

Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)

Instagram

Instagram is a widely used social media platform for sharing photos and videos, owned by Meta, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg. It has a 4.3-star rating from 160 million reviews and has over 5 billion downloads on the Play Store. Instagram includes features like sharing Stories, creating short videos with Reels, and streaming live content to engage with followers in real-time.

WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that helps people stay connected with friends and family around the world. The Meta-owned platform has more than 2 billion users in over 180 countries. It allows free messaging and calling features. It has received a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store, with 202 million reviews and over 5 billion downloads.

Zepto Quick Commerce Company Logo (Photo Credit: X, @ZeptoNow)

Zepto

Zepto is a 10-minute delivery service app. It offers over 7,000 products across more than 20 categories, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and even gadgets. Zepto has a 4.7-star rating from 1.78 million reviews and surpasses 50 million downloads on Google Play. Last week, Zepto was the top app in the free category. However, this week it has secured the third position.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app that offers a wide range of lifestyle products at the lowest wholesale prices. The app makes it easy for everyone to shop online, regardless of their budget. Meesho has become a popular choice for customers, with a 4.5-star rating from 4.67 million reviews and over 500 million downloads on Google Play.

PhonePe (Photo Credits: PhonePe/Facebook)

PhonePe

PhonePe is a widely used payment app that simplifies and manages finances. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store and a 4.2-star rating from 12 million reviews. It has become a trusted choice for many users for online payments. The app allows you to use BHIM UPI, credit cards, debit cards, or wallets to shop online, recharge your mobile phone, pay utility bills, and more.

