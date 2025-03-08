New Delhi, March 8: Google Play Store is the digital marketplace for Android applications, offering all kinds of apps across categories such as productivity, photography, music, entertainment, and shopping. Pre-installed on all Android devices and provides seamless access to millions of high-quality apps, games, e-books, and digital media. Play Store serves as the official app store for Android and it offers to over 2.5 billion monthly users worldwide, spanning 190 countries, and provides everything from gaming and messaging tools to digital payment solutions.

The Play Store offers around two million apps and games, which allow users to explore and install applications based on their interests. Last week, the most downloaded free apps included JioHotstar, Kuku TV, Kuku FM, Miracle of Mind - Sadhguru, and Meesho. This week, the top free downloads apps are JioHotstar, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe, and Seekho. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Kuku TV, Kuku FM, Miracle of Mind – Sadhguru and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched (Photo Credits: X/@IndianTechGuide)

JioHotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has been rebranded as JioHotstar which has endless opportunities for viewers. You can watch sports events to a vast selection of entertainment options. JioHotstar offers to watch major live sports events, including cricket matches, and explore the latest films from Bollywood, Hollywood, and various regional cinemas. Additionally, JioHotstar also offers exclusive Hotstar Specials. The app has received a rating of 4.1 stars on the Play Store, with over 12.3 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping application that provides a wide range of products across various categories at low wholesale prices. The platform showcases everything from fashionable clothing to essential home products. Users can also resell these products to their friends and family to earn some extra income. Meesho users can share products with your network and earn a commission on each sale. Meesho also offers a variety of payment options. On Google Play, it has a rating of 4.5 stars with 4.79 million reviews and has been downloaded over 500 million times.

Instagram Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Instagram

Instagram is owned by Meta where you can create and share videos with your friends or anyone else on the app. It is a way to express yourself and connect with others. You can also start private conversations through direct messages (DMs). Another feature is Instagram Stories, where you can share snippets of your daily life. These Stories are casual and only visible for 24 hours. Additionally, Instagram Reels lets you create, watch, and share short, entertaining videos that can be enjoyed by a wider audience. On the Google Play Store, Instagram has a rating of 4.3 stars with 161 million reviews and has been downloaded over 5 billion times.

PhonePe Logo (Photo Credits: X/@PhonePe)

PhonePe

PhonePe is a payment application that simplifies the way you make transactions. It allows you to pay for various services and products using multiple methods. In addition to using BHIM UPI, you can also make payments with your credit or debit card, or even through a digital wallet. PhonePe has a rating of 4.2 stars with 12.2 million reviews and has been downloaded over 500 million times on Google Play. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Meesho, WhatsApp, PhonePe and Instagram Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is India’s first online platform that combines education and entertainment, often referred to as edutainment. It offers more than 10,000 video courses covering a variety of topics, including technology, finance, and business, all presented in Hindi. The courses are designed by over 250 experienced instructors. On the Play Store, Seekho has received a rating of 4.5 stars, with around 6,08,000 reviews and downloaded more than 50 million times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).