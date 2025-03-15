New Delhi, March 15: Google Play Store is the digital marketplace for Android applications, serving as the official app store for Android devices. It offers access to millions of apps, games, e-books, and digital media, spanning in 190 countries and to over 2.5 billion monthly users worldwide. The platform provides applications across various categories, which include productivity, photography, music, entertainment, and shopping.

The Play Store hosts approximately two million apps and games for users to discover and install applications based on their preferences. Last week, the most downloaded free apps included JioHotstar, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe, and Seekho. This week, the leading free download apps are JioHotstar, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram, and PhonePe.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar presents a variety of entertainment options for its viewers. The platform allows you to enjoy a wide range of entertainment options, from major live sports events, such as cricket matches, to the latest films from Bollywood, Hollywood, and various regional cinemas. You can also indulge in binge-watching popular TV shows ahead of their television broadcasts. The app has gained popularity, which has over 500 million downloads, 12.4 million reviews, and a 4.1-star rating on the Play Store.

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app that offers a wide selection of products across multiple categories at competitive wholesale price. From trendy clothing to essential household items, the platform offers a wide range of needs. Users have the opportunity to resell these products to friends and family, allowing them to earn additional income. By sharing products within their network, Meesho users can receive a commission on each sale. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play, Meesho has 4.8 million reviews and has been downloaded over 500 million times.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a free messaging and video-calling app owned by Meta. It has over 2 billion users across more than 180 countries. The app allows users to share media and documents seamlessly. It ensures that conversations remain private and secure with end-to-end encryption. On the Google Play Store, WhatsApp has received a rating of 4.2 stars, with 205 million reviews and over 10 billion downloads.

Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is a platform that allows users to create and share videos with friends and others on the app. Users can engage in private conversations through direct messages (DMs) and share snippets of their daily lives via Instagram Stories. Another feature is Instagram Reels, which allows users to create, watch, and share short, entertaining videos that can reach a broader audience. Instagram holds a rating of 4.3 stars, with 161 million reviews and over 5 billion downloads on the Play Store.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a payment application to streamline digital transactions. PhonePe has achieved a rating of 4.2 stars, with 12.2 million reviews and over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. It offers users the flexibility to pay for various services and products through multiple methods. Alongside BHIM UPI, payments can be made using credit or debit cards, as well as through a digital wallet.

