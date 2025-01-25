Elon Musk's xAI plans to introduce "Grok Custom instructions", bringing users a new User Interface (UI) component. Recently, the beta testers posted images about X testing a new UI for x.com or X web version rolled out for some users. Now, the AI company will display a "Customise Grok" button on the right side of the input, and there will be a dedicated button called "Upload image or file" on the left side. These new changes to Grok will help the users execute different commands based on their needs right from the new version. Grok 3 Launch: Elon Musk’s xAI To Introduce Next Grok AI Chatbot in Next 3-4 Weeks With Ability To Help Create Dynamic UI/UX.

Grok Custom Instructions Coming Soon for Customisation and File Upload

xAI is introducing Grok Custom Instructions! This change will bring a new UI component to upload images or files and will show a "Customize Grok" button right inside the input@xAI pic.twitter.com/jdTyQCJ1jR — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 25, 2025

Grok New UI Design Revealed

The new X UI is great, but the Grok button and Messages tab ruin it pic.twitter.com/4Xb4QmnGiB — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 25, 2025

