New Delhi, December 14: Google Play is the online store for discovering apps, games, movies, books, and more. Google Play makes it simple to find high-quality apps and engaging games with its user-friendly interface. The platform has become a trusted source of digital entertainment and productivity tools for billions of users worldwide. Google Play continues to transform the digital marketplace, with more than 2.5 billion active users every month across more than 190 countries.

The Google Play Store releases its weekly list of the most popular apps in three categories, which include free, grossing, and paid. Last week, the top free apps included Meesho, PhonePe, Instagram, Flipkart, and WhatsApp. This week, the top five free apps are Prakruti Parikshan, Meesho, Instagram, PhonePe, and Flipkart. These rankings show which apps are currently the most liked and used by people. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Meesho, PhonePe, Instagram, Flipkart and WhatsApp Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Prakruti Parikshan

Prakruti Parikshan (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Prakruti Parikshan is an app that uses surveys to help people find out their Prakruti, which refers to body constitution according to ancient Ayurvedic principles. Users can take part in a guided survey led by trained volunteers, and at the end of the process, they receive a personalised digital certificate that explains their body type. The app streamlines the process from registration to certificate generation to get their digital Prakruti certificate. Currently, the app has a rating of 4.1 stars, with over 1,560 reviews and more than 1 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Meesho

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho is an online shopping app that has a rating of 4.5 stars, with around 4.6 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads on the Play Store. The app provides a wide range of trendy and lifestyle products at affordable wholesale price. Additionally, you can also resell items to your friends and family, which can be a fun way to earn some extra money. Meesho offers safe payment methods for all transactions, and it also allows you to shop in various regional languages.

Instagram

Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)

Instagram is a platform for sharing photos and videos, and it is owned by Meta. Users can send messages, share memes, and more. The app allows you to explore your interests and share everything from everyday moments. Instagram includes various features such as Reels, Stories, and Direct Messages (DMs), which enhance the way you connect with others. Additionally, Instagram helps you to discover more content related to your interests by showing you posts based on what you have liked and the topics you have searched for in the past. Currently, Instagram has a rating of 4.3 stars, with around 159 million reviews and over 5 billion downloads on the Play Store.

PhonePe

PhonePe (Photo Credits: PhonePe/Facebook)

PhonePe is a payment app that makes it easy for you to manage your finances. You can use BHIM UPI, as well as your credit and debit cards, or even a digital wallet to recharge your mobile phone, pay utility bills, and make quick payments at online and physical stores. PhonePe also allows you to invest in mutual funds and purchase insurance plans directly through the app. PhonePe has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, with approximately 11.9 million reviews and over 500 million downloads. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioCinema, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo Credits: X/@Flipkart)

Flipkart is an e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of products, including smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion items, groceries, and more. When you make a purchase on Flipkart, you can earn Super Coins, which can be redeemed for various rewards. On Google Play, Flipkart has a rating of 4.3 stars and 59.4 million reviews, and it has been downloaded over 500 million times.

