New Delhi, December 7: Google Play Store offers apps, games, and digital content. It is available on Android devices supporting Google Play and certain Chromebooks. Google Play has become a global platform for entertainment and utility, with over 2.5 billion active users each month. It is accessible in more than 190 countries, and users can explore a vast collection of tools, games, books, and more.

Google Play Store unveils its weekly top charts under free, grossing, and paid categories. Among the top free apps last week were Meesho, Instagram, WhatsApp, PhonePe, and Flipkart. This week, Meesho has retained its top position as the most downloaded free app on the platform, followed by PhonePe in the second spot and Instagram in the third position. Flipkart and WhatsApp have taken the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. The rankings reflect the popularity and engagement of these apps. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioCinema, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app. On the Google Play Store, it has a 4.5-star rating from 4.58 million reviews and over 500 million downloads. Meesho provides lifestyle products at the lowest wholesale prices, which can be accessible to customers of all budgets. The app allows users to shop online and also lets them resell products to friends and family. It creates a unique opportunity for earning.

PhonePe. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

PhonePe

PhonePe is a payments app, which simplifies your financial transactions with features like BHIM UPI, credit and debit card support, and wallet integration. It is also used for mobile recharges, utility bill payments, and instant transactions at offline and online stores. PhonePe has a user rating of 4.2 stars, over 11.9 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads on the Play Store.

Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)

Instagram

Instagram, owned by Meta, is available for Android users on the Google Play Store. The free photo and video-sharing platform lets its users to upload and share content with followers or selected friends. It offers a range of tools to connect and engage with features like Reels, Stories, and direct messages (DMs). As of now, Instagram has over 5 billion downloads, a 4.3-star rating, and 159 million reviews on Google Play Store.

Flipkart (Photo Credits: X/@Flipkart)

Flipkart

Flipkart is an online shopping app known for its wide range of products, including mobiles, electronics, home appliances, fashion, groceries, and more. Backed by Walmart, the platform attracts millions of users with discounts, SuperCoins on every purchase, and rewards. The app has4.3-star rating, 59.2 million reviews, and over 500 million downloads on Google Play. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Meesho, Instagram, WhatsApp, PhonePe and Flipkart Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a messaging and video calling app from Meta is available on the Play Store. It has a 4.2-star rating, and it boasts over 200 million reviews and more than 5 billion downloads. The app is free to use and connects over 2 billion people across more than 180 countries. The app prioritises user security with its end-to-end encryption feature.

