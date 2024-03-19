New Delhi, March 19: Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro soon in India. Motorola has recently teased its upcoming smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in a social media channel. The Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to launch on April 3 and is anticipated to come with the latest features and specifications in the flagship smartphone segment.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro's display and camera details have been confirmed, with information surfacing on a Flipkart microsite. This sneak peek has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The expected colour variants for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro might include Violet and Black with a faux leather texture and a gradient hue with a combination of Grey and Cream. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset’ and Segment-First ‘Air Gesture’ Feature in India: Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone will likely have a center-aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera. The Edge 50 Pro display might deliver a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and HDR10+ support with a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Lava O2 Launch Confirmed for March 22; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Lava Smartphone.

The Edge 50 Pro is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to be the world's first Pantone Validated camera, which is expected to deliver high-quality colours and skin tones in its images. The smartphone will likely come with a 50MP main sensor with AI features such as adaptive stabilisation and autofocus tracking. The Edge 50 Pro is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery, which might support 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Additional features of the smartphone is expected to include an in-screen fingerprint scanner and Generative AI theme, which might allow its users to create wallpapers with the help of AI.

