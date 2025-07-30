In a shocking incident caught on camera, two youths were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for attacking train passengers near Nagri Halt in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The disturbing video, which went viral on social media, shows the accused assaulting commuters with sticks as a train was passing. Initial investigation suggests the attack was staged to create a “reel” for social media clout. An FIR has been lodged, and authorities are actively tracing other individuals involved in the act. RPF confirmed the arrests and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to prevent such reckless acts in the future. Instagram Reels Craze Leads to Dangerous Stunt: Youth Risks Life by Lying on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Viral Train Attack for Reel

#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train. FIR registered, others are being traced. Investigation underway.#RailwaySafety #BiharNews @rpfecrhq1 @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/YwquLQaImo — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 30, 2025

