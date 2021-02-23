Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Mate X2 foldable device in the home country. The device is introduced as the successor to the Mate X that was launched in 2019. The Mate X2 comes with several cosmetic exterior changes with a large screen that unfolds from the inside of the device. The handset will be made available in China from February 25, 2021. The smartphone will be offered in two storage options - the 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 17,999 (Rs 2.01 lakh) whereas the 512GB model costs CNY 18,999 (Rs 2.12 lakh). Huawei Mate X2 to Be Launched on February 22, 2021; Likely to Come With In-Folding Design.

Huawei Mate X2 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

In terms of specifications, Mate X2 sports an 8-inch internal display with a resolution of 2480X2200 pixels whereas the outer display features a 6.45-inch screen with a resolution of 2700X1160 pixels. Both displays come with a 90Hz refresh rate and are slightly bigger than the displays of Galaxy Fold 2. The device is powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Mate X2 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The phone is fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens and an 8MP SuperZoom snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. Huawei Mate X2 runs on the Android 10 based EMUI 11.0 operating system.

