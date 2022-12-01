New Delhi, December 1 : Infinix Hot 20 Play and the Infinix Hot 20 5G have debuted in India. The Hot 20 Play has come as the successor to the Hot 12 Play that was unveiled in May this year. The new Hot 20 Play comes equipped with new specs features. MIUI 14 Launch: From Features To List of Supported Smartphones, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's New Operating System.

On the other hand, the Hot 20 5G is the first 5G model in the smartphone series from the house of Infinix in the country. Read on to find out all important information about both these new affordable devices.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Specs & Features :

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable through a microSD card.

The handset runs on Android 12 topped with XOS 10 6.0.

It flaunts a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 5,000 mAh battery powering the smartphone along with 18W wired fast-charging and 5W reverse wired charging support.

The Hot 20 5G comes with rear dual-camera with a 50MP and a QVGA sensor, while an 8 MP sensor handles the selfie video calling needs.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specs & Features :

The Hot 20 5G comes with rear dual-camera with a 50MP and a QVGA sensor, while an 8 MP sensor handles the selfie video calling needs.

Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play Price and Availability in India :

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Hot 20 Play is tagged at Rs 8,999. The Infinix Hot 20 Play is scheduled to go on sale through the online retailing site - Flipkart starting 6th Dec. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 20 5G will also be available via Flipkart from 9th December.

