New Delhi, November 28 : The Realme 10 Pro series is going to have its India launch on 8th December. The new realme 10 Pro lineup was recently launched in its home market, China. It comprises of two models – the vanilla Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+.

New details including the expected price of the Realme 10 Pro handsets in India have come up online. Let us check out these details here. realme To Create Benchmark in Tech Industry With Its New Customer Care Service System.

Realme 10 Pro 5G – Features & Specs

Realme 10 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.72- inch FHD LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate along with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and punch-hole cut-out design.

The phone packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 8GB/ 12 GB RAM and 128GB/ 256 GB storage configuration choises.

It boasts a 108MP primary rear camera along with a 2MP secondary snapper, while there’s a 16MP front selfie cam.

It runs on Android 13 topped with the Realme UI4.0 skin.

Connectivity support include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS along with a USB Type- C port.

The device draws its power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and also offers security with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Realme 10 Pro 5G – Features & Specs

The top of the line Realme 10 Pro+ model boasts of a 6.7- inch FHD Super AMOLED 61- a degree screen curve screen design with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cut-out.

The handset gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chipset along with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and microSD card slot for expansions.

The 10 Pro+ runs on Android 13 OS topped with the Realme UI4.0 skin.

This premium phone is expected to offer a better triple camera setup than its lesser sibling featuring an expected 108MP primary rear cam paired with a 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP lenses, and a 16MP front shooter.

The device offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and 4D game vibration.

There’s 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type- C port.

The realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.

The VP of Realme India and President of Realme International Business Group, Madhav Seth posted a video confirming the curved display of the 10 Pro+ top trim model. Moreover, he also revealed that the model will be tagged at an attractive price point of under Rs 25,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).