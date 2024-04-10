Mumbai, April 10: The Apple iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 2024 are expected to launch globally soon with better features and specifications compared to the previous models. The iPad Pro and iPad Air models are expected to offer a larger display, new keyboard, and Apple Pencil to offer more functionality to the upcoming tablets. A report said the latest Apple iPad models will launch in May 2024.

According to a report by FirstPost, Apple may launch its new iPad Pro and iPad Air, likely around the first week of May. The report mentioned that Bloomberg's tech analyst Mark Gurman suggested that the launch of these two new iPad models is imminent, hinting that they will arrive at the beginning of next month. India-Made iPhone Production Spike: Apple Doubles iPhone Production in India in Bid To Cut Its Reliance on China.

Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Launch and Expected Details

As per other reports, the iPad 2024 models will likely be launched on May 6. In May 2024, the tech giant might offer an iPad with a larger 12.9-inch AMOLED display. The iPad Pro is currently available in two variants—11.9-inch and 12.9-inch with up to 2TB internal storage. The new Apple Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil, which could become the newly added accessories, are adding more expectations to the upcoming Apple product.

The upcoming iPad Air 2024 model is expected to have a M2 chipset and offer larger 12.9-inch display. The iPad Pro 2024 is expected to have powerful new M3 chipset that will offer significant performance improvements. As per a report by News18, the performance of the Apple tablets will be boosted once paired the hardware with the iPad OS.

Apple iPad 2024 Major Changes and Expected Price

Apple has not confirmed any such rumour about its upcoming 2024 iPad Pro and 2024 iPad Air models. The report highlighted that regardless of the launch date, the launch of upcoming Apple iPad models is expected to be marked as one of the significant announcements related to the iPad hardware. It emphasised that the tech giant had just launched a new iPad a year and a half ago. ASUS Zenbook DUO Pre-Booking Begins in India; Know Pre-Booking Details, Expected Specifications and Features.

The report said that according to Mark Gurnman of Bloomberg, the Apple iPad lineup 2024 is expected to feature better displays that would confirm the transition from mini-OLED to OLED panels. Following the launch of these iPad Air 2024 and iPad Pro 2024 models, the company might prepare to introduce its upcoming iPhone 16 or likely announce any further updates on its new products. The iPad Pro 2024 price in India is expected to be Rs 1,09,990 and the new iPad Air 2024 price is expected around Rs 49,828 ($599) for 10.09-inch display model and cost Rs 16,637 ($200) more for the 12.9-inch model.

