New Delhi, March 3 : As per the reports, Apple is all set to have its in-house produced 5G modem chips for its upcoming iPhone models. This information has come to light by the hints dropped in the statements from the Qualcomm CEO.

Early last year, similar rumours were rife about Apple making its self-developed 5G modem chips for the iPhone 15 lineup. Currently, the tech giant uses Qualcomm modems in its iPhone 14 lineup, and has been pondering over the idea of its own manufactured parts for quite some time. Apple took over Intel’s modem business back in 2019, which led to the speculations of having its in-house modems. Read on to know more. MWC 2023: From Motorola Rizr to Tecno Phantom V Fold, 5 Fascinating Devices That Amazed With Their Display Tech.

iPhone 16 Coming With Apple 5G Modem Chips?

As per the statements made by the Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon at the MWC 2023, Barcelona, Qualcomm currently has no plans to supply Apple with modems in 2024, and emphasized that it is Apple’s decision to make.

Qualcomm is diversified and provides modems to several other tech companies, including Samsung and Honor and is also progressing in the automotive sector among many other sectors to spread its business. Moto G73 To Launch in India With Good Specs and an Affordable Price Tag, Check Launch Date and Other Key Details Here.

On the other hand, when Apple is concerned, it is very much possible that the company is actually busy producing its own modems for the future iPhone lineup. And as the year 2024 is in question, Apple might be preparing its own modem to equip the iPhone 16 lineup. Most probably, the upcoming iPhone 15 won’t get it, as it is likely to launch by September this year.

iPhone 15 lineup is expected to come equipped with the USB-Type C portal that is made by Apple. Apple is expected to replace the Lightning charger of the iPhone with an in-house developed USB-Type C portal for the iPhone 15 models, and if it is true, then next year we might as well see Apple’s own 5G modem chips making their way to the iPhone 16 series.

