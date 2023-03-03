New Delhi, March 3 : Mobile phone maker Motorola is bracing up to launch its upcoming new device in India this month. The Moto G73 is a new member of the company’s G series smartphone family that is going to grace the mid-range phone segment of the country very soon.

The new Motorola Moto G73 is going to features superb display with high refresh rate, 5G tech and MediaTek processor with fast capabilities among much more. Let’s take a brief look at this new smartphone. MWC 2023: From Motorola Rizr to Tecno Phantom V Fold, 5 Fascinating Devices That Amazed With Their Display Tech.

Moto G73 – Specifications and Features :

The Moto G73 gets powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone runs the latest Android 13 OS topped with My UX skin on top. MWC 2023: HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Launched Globally With Stunning Cameras; Know Key Specifications, Features Here.

The Moto G73 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a120Hz refresh rate and 405 ppi screen resolution. The Moto G73 comes with a dual-camera setup at its back featuring a 50 MP primary camera paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, while there’s a 16 MP front facing selfie snapper.

The smartphone gets dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack and a water-resistant design. The phone draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Moto G73 – India Launch Date & Expected Price :

Motorola introduced the Moto G73 in Europe in January this year, while it is going to have its Indian debut on March 10.

The Moto G73 launched in a single 4GB/128GB variant in Europe that is priced at €250 (roughly Rs 22,250). In the Indian market, the Moto G73 is expected to be priced at under Rs 20,000, making it an affordable mid-range phone. The phone is offered in Blue and White colour options and will be available on Flipkart.

