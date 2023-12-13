New Delhi, December 13: After the introduction of the iPhone 15 in September, Apple is gearing up to introduce its next iPhone 16 model soon. Although there is no confirmation about the official launch date of the iPhone 16 series, it is expected to arrive in 2024. iPhone 15 was launched with an improved design, having a three-camera setup on the back, new A17 Pro chip, and many other premium features like titanium frames replacing the old aluminium frame. According to the new reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 will likely have significant design upgrades compared to the current series.

According to a report from Android Authority, Apple has been exploring designs having a camera pill like the iPhone X for its next iPhone 16 models. The report said that the tech giant is departing from the standard iPhone design introduced with the iPhone 12. iPhone 15 changed the design, removing the sharp-edged frame and making it curved. The next-generation iPhone may be introduced with AI features, major OS updates, and hardware. Apple iOS 17.3 Beta Version Introduces New Stolen Device Protection Feature for Users To Protect Their iPhones, Know How It Works.

Apple iPhone 16 Likely Have New Buttons and Camera Layout:

Apple prefers to keep things secret until the official launch date. However, according to another report from MacRumors, the next-generation iPhone 16, referred to internally as "DeLorean" by the team, is leaked to launch with new buttons and a camera layout. MacRumors said it had accessed the details about early-production designs for the next iPhone models. The report said that the first yellow-rendered design includes a "different camera layout" and has similar "enclosure styling to iPhone X". It reportedly has a unified volume rocker and an Action button.

The second rendered design in Pink reportedly has an Action button and a separate volume rocker button. The third rendered iPhone 16 design in Midnight Black reportedly includes a new Capture button and a bigger Action button, both likely to be a "capacitive" buttons replacing a mechanical ones. The MacRumors report further mentioned that the new capacitive button is being developed under the "Project Nova" codename. Apple Unveils Most Popular Downloaded Apps and Games of 2023 on App Store.

The new devices will reportedly have "tact-switching" functionality, USB-C report, vertical camera, new capacitive Capture and Action buttons, and other changes. Apple introduced its new iPhone 15 series, Dynamic Island, Action button, A16 and A17 Pro chip, and improved battery life. The next-generation iPhone 16 may follow the familiar design but improve on some of the notable features.

