New Delhi, January 16 : Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch another smartphone in India, right after the recent launch of its iQOO 11 flagship model. iQOO has now confirmed that it’s new Neo 7 5G handset will launch on February 16.

The new upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G is touted to be the most powerful smartphone, but we think that the company means ‘within’ its own segment. Apart from the launch date, iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 7 smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India. Read on to know more. iQOO 11 Flagship Smartphone Launched in India; Find Design, Specs, Features and Pricing Details Here.

iQOO Neo 7 5G – Expected Specifications and Other Details :

The iQOO Neo 7 was launched in China in 2022, but as per the reports, the India-spec the version will have specifications that are closer to the recently introduced iQOO Neo 7 SE model.

Hence, as per speculations, the iQOO Neo 7 would come to India re-branded as the iQOO Neo 7 SE, similar to iQOO Neo 6 SE.

The China-spec iQOO Neo 7 features a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor in China, however the iQOO Neo 7 SE gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8200, which is expected for the India-spec model.

The Neo 7 comes with a primary triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens teamed with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro snapper.

The smartphone packs in a 5,000mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support. Realme 10 (4G) Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price and Details Here.

It remains to be seen what iQOO actually chooses to call its new Neo 7 smartphone in India, while its actual specs will also be confirmed only upon its market launch or company official reveal. Nevertheless, we won’t have to wait for long to know the exact details.

